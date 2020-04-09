Puebla Group Rejects Sentencing of Former President Correa

The Ecuadorian leader was sentenced to eight years in prison on alleged corruption charges.

The Puebla Group on Wednesday demanded an end to the judicial persecution of political leaders in Latin America after Ecuadorian courts imposed a prison sentence on former President Rafael Correa.

The Latin American leader was sentenced to eight years in prison on alleged corruption charges. The decision includes the withdrawal of his political rights for 25 years.

"Ecuador's reactionary political sectors have increased their attacks on Correa under the protection of the judicial system," the organization, which is made up of political representatives from around the world, said in a statement.

The former president is a victim of "lawfare," an illegal mechanism used by right-wing politicians to disqualify new candidacies of leftist leaders, according to the Puebla Group.

�� Declaración | Grupo de Puebla exige fin a la persecución judicial de líderes y lideresas políticas en Latinoamérica: El caso en contra de Rafael Correa

https://t.co/j8PO6cYEPg — Grupo de Puebla (@ProgresaLatam) April 8, 2020

"Declaration | Puebla Group demands an end to the judicial persecution of political leaders in Latin America: The case against Rafael Correa"

"The decision against Correa seeks to prevent his re-election in Ecuador next 2021." the Group said.

However, the statement stressed that "the unjust decision has not prevented the former president from continuing to lead the polls with a view to next year's elections.

The Correa trial is not isolated. It happened previously with former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil, and with the former and current Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.