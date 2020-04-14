Peru: Unions Protest Against Government's Economic Measures

Although Peru's Minister of Labor, Silvia Caceres, says the measure protects workers, opponents of the decision say it is a way of preserving the capitol of large companies and harming the most disadvantaged.

Labor Unions in Peru are protesting against a new economic measure from the government that seeks to cease work until the COVID-19 pandemic dissipates.

Peruvian President, Martin Vizcarra, announced on April 12 the implementation of the measure as his administration faces the COVID-19 impact. The “perfect suspension” states that those who are unable to work because of the virus can stop working for up to 90 days, but their employers are not required to pay them for the time they are unemployed. Despite the economic issues, workers remain under contract with consequent obligations.

According to Geronimo Lopez, General Chief of Peruvian Unions, "This government does not respect the space of social dialogue; we the workers are taking on and carrying this crisis of the COVID-19. In the face of this, we are going to take action to fight, a nationwide demonstration".

As public crowding is against COVID preventive measures, the general protest will comply in alternative ways. "From all windows, those who feel that the government has left them unprotected, we ask you to join us in this protest,” Lopez added. Even so, health and administrative workers are also protesting in public spaces due to a lack of sanitary supplies and biosecurity resources.

Trabajadores del @INPEgob protestan por mejores condiciones de trabajo para hacer frente al #coronavirus. Si a ello sumamos protestas de internos y hacinamiento esto se convierte en una bomba de tiempo. @MinjusDH_Peru pic.twitter.com/S9pUxDbUSs — luis morocho alvia (@luismorocho) April 12, 2020

"Workers in the prison system and justice system protest for better working conditions to deal with the coronavirus. If we add inmate protests and overcrowding this becomes a time bomb"



The union’s leader sai that affected workers, as the administrative disposition states, will have to resort to their unions' funds which are earmarked for other employment guarantees such as retirement or situations of unemployment for other reasons. As they stressed, these funds are not bonuses or income.

Among the requests of the workers is that the government leave to each company the choice of its form of labor-management, the protection of women who enjoy their maternity leave and those who were unable to work before the measure.