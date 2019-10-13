US: Pentagon to Cooperate in Trump’s Impeachment Investigation

"We will do everything we can to cooperate with Congress,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reported Sunday that the Pentagon would cooperate with the Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Through CBS and Fox News, Esper expressed the Pentagon's position on the investigation saying they "will do everything we can to cooperate with Congress and we will do everything we can to answer your questions.”

The Secretary of Defense said his department would work on the delivery of information related to the withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. However, he warned that Trump could try to restrict the disclosure of that information.

"I don't know what restrictions we have internally on the release of that documentation because the White House takes part in that process as well," Esper said.

Democrats sent Esper a subpoena on Oct. 7, giving him eight days to respond, and warned they would file obstruction charges if the deadline was missed.

Only a day after Esper subpoena was handed, Trump’s lawyer, Pat Cipollone, released a letter calling the inquiry “illegitimate” and stated that the “executive branch, in general, cannot be expected to cooperate with it.”

The investigation is trying to determine whether Trump withheld US$250 million in military aid for Ukraine after the White House released a partial transcript of a phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which confirmed that Trump urged Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden.