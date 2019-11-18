Bolivia: More Than 68,000 Fake Twitter Accounts Supported Coup

A recent study shows that thousands of Twitter accounts were created to position themselves in favor of the coup in Bolivia consummated last Sunday, October 10.

More than 68,000 fake Twitter accounts were created to support the coup d'état in Bolivia, revealed a recent study by Julián Macías Tovar, head of social networks for the Spanish party Podemos.

The specialist found that these false accounts used several labels to try to legitimize the departure of Evo Morales from power and justify violence and repression against demonstrators who reject the coup.

The accounts in this social network have also served to increase the number of followers of the main actors who participated in the anti-democratic outrage, such as the head of the Santa Cruz Civic Committee, Luis Fernando Camacho, and Senator Jeanine Áñez, self-proclaimed interim president.

Analizando la conversación en twitter sobre el Golpe de Estado en Bolivia impulsado por @LuisFerCamachoV, puedo afirmar que también está detrás del golpe de estado fraudulento en redes con la creación de más de 60.000 cuentas falsas para influir y difundir fake news.

ABRO HILO pic.twitter.com/gKVo3m1TQW — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) 17 de noviembre de 2019

Analyzing the Twitter conversation about the coup in Bolivia promoted by @LuisFerCamachoV, I can affirm that it is also behind the fraudulent coup in networks with the creation of more than 60,000 false accounts to influence and spread fake news.



Macías Tovar pointed out that Camacho's account went from 2,000 followers to 130,000 in 15 days, 50,000 of them created in November 2019.

The same thing happened with Áñez, who, in that period, went from having 8,000 followers to 150,000, of which 40,000 are newly created accounts.

When analyzing the false accounts of both politicians, Macías Tovar counted more than 68,000 different false accounts, which have not been detected by Twitter and are still operating, although the social network prohibits the use of robots to amplify messages.

Another study, released on November 13, noted that in just two days 4,000 fake Twitter accounts were created and attempted to position the tag #BoliviaNoHayGolpe.

Tras el golpe de Estado en #Bolivia����, en 2 días se crearon cerca de 4,000 cuentas de Twitter, para posicionar la etiqueta #BoliviaNoHayGolpe



La investigación la realizó el especialista en comunicación política Luciano Galup ��https://t.co/i2GIgncgVW pic.twitter.com/SAwZeGDQeH — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) 14 de noviembre de 2019

After the coup in #Bolivia, in 2 days nearly 4,000 Twitter accounts were created to position the #BoliviaNoHayGolpe tag.

The research was carried out by the political communication specialist Luciano Galup http://bit.ly/2CBVeCH

Although the platform has an anti-spam system and has dedicated itself to closing Chavista and Cuban accounts, it has not reacted to these thousands of false anti-democratic accounts that support the end of Morales' constitutional government.