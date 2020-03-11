Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in West Bank

112 Palestinians were also injured. Among them, 18 were hit by rubber bullets and 90 with tear gas.

On Wednesday, Israeli troops shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager during a demonstration in the northern West Bank province of Nablus.

"Fifteen-year-old Muhamad Hamayel was fatally shot in the head while participating in the riots that had been shaking the province since the early hours of the day," the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Today, Israeli forces in the territory also injured 112 Palestinians. Among them, 18 hit by rubber bullets, and another 90 bombed with tear gas, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, in a brief statement from the Israeli militia, they discreetly acknowledged that "one person died and a few others were injured. About the event, they admitted that "it will be reviewed."

Mohammad Hamayel, 15 years old, was shot in the head by the Israeli army and killed this morning. His funeral just took place in Nablus, Palestine. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/R8y6WbDl5N — Yousef ���� (@yousefslym) March 11, 2020

This Wednesday morning, Jewish settlers from Nablus attacked, with the support of Israel, the Jabal Al-Arma hill, located near the village of Beita. This action caused riots between Palestinian residents and the Israeli military.

Israel, which has been occupying this territory militarily since 1967, insists that this mountain should be part of an Israeli tourist route, which is opposed by the Palestinian inhabitants of the area.

The settlers' provocation came two months after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a plan that allows Israel to annex the occupied Palestinian territories.