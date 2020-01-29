Honduran Nurses Continue Strike Against Threat of Layoffs

The nurses' union called for restoring an environment of reconciliation, which occurred during the previous dialogue, cut off without warning by the Ministry of Health (Sesal).

The members of the Association of Nurses and Auxiliary Nurses in Honduras (Aneeah) continue this Wednesday a national strike for the third consecutive day, due to the threat of dismissal and the refusal of the Government to the possibility of a salary increase

The nurses' union called for restoring an environment reconciliation, welcomed during the previous dialogue, without reaching confrontations or warnings by the Ministry of Health (Sesal).

It is also challenging the decision of the Sesal to hire professionals in the field as replacement workers.

Aneeah's affiliate statement demands a response from the Government of Juan Orlando Hernández to avoid violating the right to health of citizens.

Enfermeras auxiliares continúan con el paro este miércoles pese a las amenazas de las autoridades de contratar nuevos profesionales. #LTV #24AM pic.twitter.com/2kK6LkCT3w — LTV Honduras (@LTV_Honduras) January 29, 2020

Auxiliary nurses continue on strike on Wednesday despite threats from the authorities to hire new professionals. #LTV # 24AM

Nurses said they would remain on strike until they reach a fair and non-discriminatory solution to the requests made by their union while accusing the government of treating them like "animals."

These protests by auxiliary nurses began last Monday, demanding a salary adjustment in one thousand lempiras (about 45 dollars) and 900 lempiras (around 36 dollars) by 2021.