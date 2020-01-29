    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Honduras

Honduran Nurses Continue Strike Against Threat of Layoffs
  • These protests by auxiliary nurses began last Monday in demand for a salary adjustment for 2020 and 2021.

    These protests by auxiliary nurses began last Monday in demand for a salary adjustment for 2020 and 2021. | Photo: @HCHTelevDigital

Published 29 January 2020 (2 hours 34 minutes ago)
Videos

The nurses' union called for restoring an environment of reconciliation, which occurred during the previous dialogue, cut off without warning by the Ministry of Health (Sesal).

The members of the Association of Nurses and Auxiliary Nurses in Honduras (Aneeah) continue this Wednesday a national strike for the third consecutive day, due to the threat of dismissal and the refusal of the Government to the possibility of a salary increase

RELATED:

Brazil Petrobras Workers Call Indefinite Strike From Saturday

The nurses' union called for restoring an environment reconciliation, welcomed during the previous dialogue, without reaching confrontations or warnings by the Ministry of Health (Sesal).

It is also challenging the decision of the Sesal to hire professionals in the field as replacement workers.

Aneeah's affiliate statement demands a response from the Government of Juan Orlando Hernández to avoid violating the right to health of citizens.

Auxiliary nurses continue on strike on Wednesday despite threats from the authorities to hire new professionals. #LTV # 24AM

Nurses said they would remain on strike until they reach a fair and non-discriminatory solution to the requests made by their union while accusing the government of treating them like "animals."

These protests by auxiliary nurses began last Monday, demanding a salary adjustment in one thousand lempiras (about 45 dollars) and 900 lempiras (around 36 dollars) by 2021.

Tags

Honduras Strike Association of Nurses and Auxiliary Nurses Layoffs

by teleSUR/ mco-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.