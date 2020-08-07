Fabio Jakobsen Is Out Of The Coma, Doctors Reveal

The Dutch cyclist is stable and has no damage to any vital organs after crashing in a race.

The 77th Tour of Poland organizers Friday announced that Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is awake and in a "good" condition, after spending 48 hours in a medically induced coma following an accident in the Katowice stage’s finish line.

On August 5, the 23-year-old Deceuninck-QuickStep team rider was severely injured after colliding with roadside barriers.

Jakobsen, who was jostling for position with his compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, lost control of his bycicle.

Medical staff member doctor Pawel Gruenpeter told Dutch outlet Wielerflits that all of the bones in Jakobsen’s face were broken and he lost all his teeth. However, doctors stressed that there was no damage to any vital organ.

“There was no brain damage and his spine is intact, but it is not clear how much the nervous system in his face was damaged,” Gruenpeter said.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) issued a statement Thursday to condemn Groenewegen’s behavior during the race and announced that they will investigate the final sprint.

"The UCI, which considers this behavior unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts," the UCI stated.

After the accident, race authorities disqualified Groenewegen and victory was handed to Jakobsen. The 77th Tour of Poland was originally set to be held in July, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.