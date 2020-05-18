Ecuador to Require Visitors PCR Test for COVID-19

Since March 16, Ecuador's population has been in massive residential isolation.

Ecuador's Minister of Government Maria Paula Romo announced Sunday that those who wish to enter the country must present a PCR test to diagnose COVID-19, which certifies that the passenger is free of the disease.

"The PCR test will be mandatory and must have been performed no more than 72 hours before boarding. The measure will take effect from this Thursday at midnight," Romo Twitted.

Until next Thursday, a rapid test will be carried out on those who arrive in the country.

The measure was taken after two passengers traveled to the country knowing they were carrying the disease. It was later learned that they had left their hospitalization to travel.

"Cases like these require new precautions," Romo said.

ACTUALIDAD | Quienes quieran ingresar a Ecuador, a partir de la medianoche del jueves 21 de mayo, deberán presentar como requisito una prueba PCR de Covid-19 negativo, así lo informó la ministra de Gobierno, María Paula Romo.#Covid19ec #Ecuador pic.twitter.com/yPDAqRysv0 — BN Periodismo (@BNPeriodismo) May 18, 2020

"Those who wish to enter Ecuador, from midnight on Thursday May 21, must present as a requirement a PCR test of Covid-19 negative. This was informed by the Minister of Government, María Paula Romo."

The Committee for National Emergency Operations (COE-N) authorized the gradual opening of the commercial sector in the Andean city of Cuenca.

They will also reopen the automotive and textile sectors in Quito, and restaurants in the Samborondón district of the coastal province of Guayas, one of the most affected by coronavirus in Ecuador.

Professional sports and elite athletes will be able to resume training.

But the championships and competitions "could be resumed only in July, after evaluation of health indicators and without an audience," commented Romo.

