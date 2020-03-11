U.S. Flight Restrictions to Cuba Became Effective on March 10

Due to Trump's policies, flights taking off from the U.S. will only be allowed to land at the Marti Airport in Havana.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Tuesday denounced that the restrictions established by the United States on commercial flights to his country deteriorate the ties of Cuban families with their relatives abroad.

“The ban on charter flights to Cuba... harms Cuban families and their ties. It violates the human rights of Cubans and U.S. citizens’ freedom of travel,” Rodriguez tweeted.

As a result of this new wave of prohibitions, which went into effect on March 10, flights taking off from the U.S. will only be allowed to land at the Jose Marti Airport in Havana, as routes to nine facilities have been canceled.

This means that foreign travelers, who arrive in the Cuban capital with other provinces as destiny, would cover long distances or must travel through a third country.

La prohibición de vuelos chárter a #Cuba, excepto a #LaHabana, a partir de este 10 de marzo, daña duramente a las familias cubanas y sus vínculos. Viola los #DerechosHumanos de los cubanos y la libertad de viaje de los estadounidenses. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 10, 2020

Alternative traveling strategies -such as the Miami-Nassau and the Bahamas-Holguin routes- are being taken into account, as well as another route to Santa Clara in the center of the island.

Although President Donald Trump's administration claims that flight restrictions are directed against the Cuban government, the U.S. arbitrary sanctions affect the Cuban people and their families living abroad.

This intensification of U.S. blockade against the Caribbean island breaks with the permits granted by his predecessor Barack Obama and his politics towards Cuba.

Immediately after the reestablishment of relations between the two countries on Dec. 17, 2014, airlines and flights between the island and the U.S. increased.