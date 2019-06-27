Haitian Begs for Aid for Dying Son in Mexican Dentention Center

“Help me, help me with my son ... My son is dying,” pleaded the mom of two young children as she pressed her against the ground trying to get help from reporters.

Disturbing footage from a Mexican detention center Thursday shows a distressed Haitian mother frantically begging for help for her “dying” son after a riot broke in the Feria Mesoamerican center in Tapachula in southern Mexico at the border with Guatemala.

“My son has been sick for a lot of days. I have suffered a lot. They haven’t given us a bit of food. There is no drinkable water,” the mother of two said, adding that she and her children have been at the facility for ten days.

“Help me, help me with my son. He is sick. My son is dying,” she screamed through a small opening at the bottom of a metal fence, her hand reaching out desperately to the videographer on the other side.

Earlier this week, hundreds of Haitian and African refugees attempted to escape the facility that is an extension of the Siglo XXI migratory station. It’s the facility’s third outbreak this month. However, they were trapped by Federal Police, National Migration Institute (INM) and National Guard members at the main gate.

Migrants are without food, water, assistance for immigration processing, or medical attention.

Sources from the (INM) dismissed the mother’s pleas and the previous riots as nothing more than a "fuss" resulting from nervousness after days inside the center. In addition, they assured EFE that there are doctors and food available to the detained migrants, many of whom are from Central America, but who, over the last four months, are increasingly from Haiti, Cuba and parts of Africa.