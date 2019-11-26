Colombia: Strike Committee Rejects Expanded Dialogue With Gov't

The president of the Central Workers' Union Diogenes Orjuela assured that the CUT raised thirteen proposals so that the demonstrations can be halted.

The Nationwide Strike Committee ruled out the possibility of an expanded dialogue proposed by Colombian President Ivan Duque and announced new mobilizations Wednesday.

The proposal for a "great national dialogue" presented by Duque aims to promote conversations with representatives of oversight bodies such as Procurator General Fernando Carrillo, Attorney General Fabio Espitia and members of small and medium business unions.

After more than three hours of discussion with the Colombian President, the supporters of the Strike Committee expressed their desire to maintain a direct dialogue only with the head of state, a proposal that is being evaluated by the national government.

The president of the Central Workers' Union Diogenes Orjuela assured that the CUT raised thirteen proposals so that the demonstrations can be halted.

"We have made it clear to the president that we seek to discuss these points directly between the Committee and the National Government through the mechanisms that must be defined and that have not yet been defined," said Orjuela.

On the other side, the Coordinator of the 'National Dialogue' Diego Molano said that the government maintains its desire to permanently dialogue with the leaders of the Strike Committee, with the aim of reaching substantive solutions to the requirements of society.

"We have a clear will that has also been expressed by President Ivan Duque, to continue the dialogue and not let that contact be lost. We continue with the agenda of the great national dialogue convened by the president, and we will come up with solutions," he said.

Meanwhile, the Committee called for new mobilizations this Wednesday and rallies throughout the country, in tribute to the young Dilan Cruz, who died after being injured in clashes with members of Colombia's Riot Police (Esmad) in Bogota.

The President of the Colombian Federation of Educators Nelson Alarcon announced that the demonstrations will continue until the government satisfies the demands made to Duque; which include the dismantling of the Esmad, to not present a pension reform and to repeal the decree that permits financial holdings.