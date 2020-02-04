Chile: Social Unity Calls To Promote A Constituent Assembly

Social organizations criticized the way in which this process was generated by the government.

The "Social Unity" block in Chile called on "all Chilean people to participate actively" in the referendum of April 26th, "voting for the options of approving a constitutional reform and the creation of a constituent convention.

Likewise, the social organizations criticized the way in which this process was generated by the government, alleging that, "this process is not based on popular sovereignty, ignoring the original constituent power."

"It establishes limitations and obstacles to the exercise of sovereignty by previously setting a high quorum that prevents substantial changes in the constitutional model," they added.

Also, the former president of Confusam and representative of the Social Unity block, Esteban Maturana, accused the Chilean Executive of not guaranteeing citizen security during the process.

"The Minister of the Interior has not given us the guarantees of a correct process, for that to happen, there has to be a ministry that guarantees citizen security, but it hasn't been done because the government has a strategy of criminalizing social demonstrations.

We are in worse conditions than in the 1989 referendum because this is a fake democracy. Here, people are raped, tortured and killed, and the person responsible is President Sebastián Piñera," Maturana said.

Despite this, the spokesperson for the Medicinal Cannabis block, Ana María Gazmuri, said that "the plebiscite of April 26th can, and should be one more step in the process of social change."

Going over slight contradictions, all the social organizations have agreed to vote for approval and the creation of a constituent convention.

On the other hand, Social Unity also called to "work on the installation of a plurinational and equal Popular Constituent Assembly."

With this petition, social organizations seek to build a Constitution from the base, from their diversity as a sovereign people.

Social Unity reiterated its support "for the mobilization and organization of the Chilean people," adding that "we work for a great popular, unitary and inclusive articulation, valuing the diversity of the territories, being part of the mobilized people.