Chile: Broad Front Sues Piñera For Crimes Against Humanity

The political alliance, Frente Amplio/Broad Front (FA) pressed charges on Tuesday for crimes against humanity targetting several top Chilean authorities, including President Sebastián Piñera after the events which unfolded during the social explosion which started on October 2019.

The legal action also targets the Interior Minister, Gonzalo Blumel; the former head of that ministry, Andrés Chadwick; the mayor of the Metropolitan Region, Felipe Guevara and the general director of Carabineros de Chile (police), Mario Rozas.

The text points to these authorities as responsible for homicides, torture and unlawful physical, mental and sexual coercion, rape, illegal detention and severe eye injuries.

The former presidential candidate from the Frente Amplio, Beatriz Sánchez, explained that the action was taken after having presented constitutional interpellations and accusations in the Chamber of Deputies, which according to her, did not succeed.

"It seems that we have to keep climbing on the road and we will continue to pursue political and criminal responsibilities either in national or international courts," she said.

Pésima reacción de @HernanLarrainF, soberbio como el gobierno al enfrentar las demandas sociales. Busca imponer un relato y no da respuesta. Se han violado sistemáticamente los DDHH y el gobierno ha dado manga ancha. De eso deben hacerse responsables política y judicialmente https://t.co/F2rmhhDUVb — Claudia Mix ���� (@Claudia_Mix) January 14, 2020

Bad reaction from @HernanLarrainF, arrogant as the government is when facing social demands. He seeks to impose a story and does not give an answer. Human rights have been systematically violated and the government has given a wide berth. They must be held politically and judicially responsible for this

The journalist added that "we in Frente Amplio had once said 'never again' so that it would be a “never again”.

The president of Partido Comunes, Javiera Toro, also said that "in recent months we have seen the result of a very sad legacy that we have in Chile, the violations of human rights that we lived under the dictatorship, unfortunately, did not achieve total justice, and that today these repressive practices return as ways to silence the people.

Following that line, Catalina Perez, president of the Revolucion Democratica party, emphasized that now "the court of law will determine who is responsible" for these violations.

"Today, we have the duty to ensure that these situations do not happen again in the country," the lawmaker added.