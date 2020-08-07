Canada: Last Intact Ice Shelf Collapses Due to Global Warming

The Milne Ice Shelf lost about 80 square kilometers in July, an area larger than Manhattan island space, which is about 60 square kilometers. In 2020, polar ice reduction peaked for the last 40 years.

The last intact ice shelf in the Canadian Arctic collapsed and lost a large part of his area due to extremely high temperatures, according to the Canadian Ice Service (CIS), as reported on Friday.

“Above normal air temperatures, offshore winds and open water in front of the ice shelf are all part of the recipe for ice shelf break up,” the CIS tweeted.

According to Luke Copland, a Glaciologist at the University of Ottawa, the Canadian Arctic’s temperature for the current summer is 5C higher than las three decades average.

As the experts referred, the temperature rising harms smaller glaciers, exposing the bedrocks. Terrain heat leads to ice melting, and then to a glacier and permafrost reducing cycle.

The glaciers retreat and melting initiated in 1850, concurring with the industrialization of productive activities and greenhouse gas emission started. Precipitations rate, global temperature, ocean water level, and ecosystem stability depends on glaciers steadiness.

“This was the largest remaining intact ice shelf, and it’s disintegrated, basically,” Copland said.