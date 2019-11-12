Bolsonaro Threatens Lula With Activating National Security Law

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro decided to continue his campaign of aggression against the recently released Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and threatened Tuesday to use the National Security Law to repress possible demonstrations in favor of the former president.

The law is designed to suppress "insurrections," therefore, for Bolsonaro, any demonstration in favor of the ex-president could be seen as a revolt.

If Lula complies with his announcement to travel the country to generate a new political movement, Bolsonaro would appeal to that controversial rule to break the support that Lula could win.

In this context, Bolsonaro referred to the protest and rebellion movements that are emerging in South America and affirmed that "Brazil is the cherry of the dessert" for the left.

"We have a National Security Law that is about to be used, and some of the pronouncements of this 'element' in reference to Lula, who for now is on the loose, are a clear violation of the law," he added.

In that sense, he pointed out that his government "will act against the Judicial Branch if there is the certainty that Lula will keep his promise to achieve his objectives."



After regaining his freedom, Lula decided to spend this first Sunday as a free man with his family but will devote next week to preparing a series of trips around the country that, according to PT sources, will begin in the northeast region, made up of nine states with center-left spectrum governors.

The first big event in that matter will be on Nov. 17 in the city of Recife, capital of the state of Pernambuco, where Lula was born 74 years ago and whose governor is Paulo Camara, an emerging figure of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), who would bow to an opposition front.