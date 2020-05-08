Australia: Morrison Sets a 3-Stage Plan to Boost the Economy

"We can start to ease progressively the restrictions we have in place,” the Prime Minister said.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison Friday announced a three-stage plan to resume activities, which aims at reactivating the country's economy in July.



The first stage comprises social isolation measures carried out under some relaxation, working from home, and the reopening of some public spaces such as libraries, community centers, playgrounds, and boot camps.

Besides, Australians would be able to shop, go to restaurants and coffee shops, do regional travels, and receive up to 5 visitors at home.

“States and territories will set their own pace and decide the timings for each step,” Morrison tweeted.​​​​​

"The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the demand for more public spaces – and easy, safe access to it."



In the second stage, the authorities consider lifting other restrictions. For example, they will allow gyms, beauty salons, museums, cinemas, theaters, and amusement parks to resume activities.

Finally, all interstate travels will be allowed, pubs will reopen, and public meetings can hold up to 100 people.​​​​​

“We are confidently and cautiously taking the first step to lifting restrictions. Our success so far means we have slowed the spread of COVID-19 and built the capacity in our health system to manage the impact of the virus. We can now start to ease progressively the restrictions we have in place,” Australia’s Cabinet stated on its official website.

Morrison warned about the possibility of a new outbreak if Australian people do not comply with the measures and fails on discipline.

As of Friday morning, Australia had reported 8,508 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths.​​​​​