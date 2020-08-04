Argentina: Mothers Of Plaza De Mayo Founder Celina Zeigner Dies

She died as one of the many mothers who never knew their missing children's whereabouts.

The Human Rights organization Mothers of Plaza de Mayo member Celina Zeigner Monday passed at the age of 96 in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Argentina’s Human Rights Secretariat praised Zeigner’s labor and stated that "her commitment will make her an eternal emblem of Memory, Truth and Justice’s struggle."

Zeigner, who dedicated her life to teaching, was affectionately known as Queca.

Her 23-years-old son Jorge Oscar Kofman was kidnapped and disappeared in Tucuman in June 1975. This occurred a little before the military dictatorship (1976-1983) during the administration of Isabel Martinez-Peron, who served as president from 1974 to 1976.

After that, she joined the fight for human rights and became a benchmark for Mothers of Plaza de Mayo in Santa Fe City.

Zeigner died as one of the many mothers who never knew the whereabouts of their missing children.

Mothers of Plaza de Mayo was founded in 1977 during Jorge Rafael Videla’s dictatorship, with the initial objective of recovering the disappeared detainees alive.

Since then, this human rights organization has been seeking justice for the crimes against humanity committed during the dictatorship years. Every Thursday, they hold marches around the Pyramid of May in Buenos Aires.