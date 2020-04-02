Andorra's Diplomat Rejects US Limitations on Cuban Medical Aid

Cuba has sent 14 medical brigades to 12 countries in order to offer medical services, while the U.S. government started a discrediting campaign against the Caribbean island.

Foreign Minister of Andorra Maria Ubach denounced U.S. pressure to prevent Cuba’s medical collaboration with the small European country of Andorra. Cuban doctors are providing assistance to those facing the COVID-19 in Andorra.

“I am aware of the position of the United States, but we are a sovereign country and we can choose the partners with whom to have a collaboration”, Ubach declared to local news media. With these statements, the diplomat also defended her country's sovereignty.

Ubach also affirmed that facing the impossibility of receiving health care from Spain and France because of the critical situation in those countries, her government opted for the help of the Cuban services, whose specialists have a long tradition of medical services abroad.

"Spontaneous and emotional reception of the Spanish people at Adolfo Suarez airport in Madrid to the Cuban Medical Brigade bound for Andorra to combat the COVID19 in an authentic and disinterested show of solidarity from Cuba"

Cuba has sent 14 medical brigades to 12 countries in order to offer medical services, while the U.S. government started a discrediting campaign alleging Cuba´s reasons to send aid and professional medical help are not “strictly humanitarian.”

Andorra received 39 Cuban health professionals, who are helping the European nation to prevent the virus from spreading. The nation, adjacent to Spain and France, registers 428 positive cases and 15 deaths so far.