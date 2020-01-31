Alberto Fernandez and the Pope Analyze Argentina's Situation

During the cordial conversations, both expressed satisfaction for the good relations between the Holy See and the Argentinian Republic.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Pope Francis discussed Friday about their home country's current situation in a private audience in the papal library, Reuters News Agency reported.

During the cordial conversations, both expressed satisfaction for the good relations between the Holy See and the Argentinian Republic. Fernandez also met with the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Monsignor Miroslaw Wachowski, Under-Secretary for Relations with States.

A statement released by the Holy See Press Office revealed that during the meeting, they examined the current context of Argentina, particularly special topics such as the economic-financial crisis, the fight against poverty, corruption and drug trafficking, social promotion.

"The pope is helping us a lot, and I appreciate it because he is an Argentinian worried about his homeland," Fernandez told reporters later on.

Francisco significa mucho para mí, es un líder moral que me reencuentra con la mejor Iglesia.



Además tenemos preocupaciones en común, como la pobreza y el hambre que muchos argentinos padecen. Sé que contamos con su apoyo para atender esos problemas tan urgentes. pic.twitter.com/fQaWo0MSvp — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) January 31, 2020

Francisco means a lot to me; he is a moral leader who reunites me with the best Church. We also have shared concerns, such as poverty and hunger, that many Argentines suffer. I know we have your support in addressing these urgent problems.

According to the communiqué of the encounter, the contribution of the Catholic Church was recognized, especially the focus on the most vulnerable sectors of the population.

In the public part of the meeting, head of the Catholic Church asked Alberto Fernandez to be "a messenger of peace" in their homeland.

Pope Francis has not visited Argentina since becoming Latin America's first Pope in 2013, and Fernandez reiterated that there was no need to issue a formal invitation because the Pope could go home whenever he wanted.