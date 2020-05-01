Africa: Comoros Registers its First COVID-19 Case

The Comoran patient was in contact with a 50-year-old man on his latest trip to France.

Comoros' President Azali Assoumani Thursday announced the first COVID-19 case in this South-Eastern African nation.

"While other countries who were hit earlier are preparing to go back to normality, our country is entering a critical phase," Assoumani warned.​​​

The COVID-19 patient is a Comoran citizen who was in contact with a 50-year-old man on his latest trip to France. Authorities are also tracking for other possible sources of contagion.

The Comoros leader assured that his administration is taking preventive measures but not a complete lockdown.

He held that radical social isolation would affect most of the population who receives incomes from informal jobs.

Un couvre-feu sous haute tension



Le couvre-feu décrété par le Président de la République semble imposé par la force publique faute de sensibilisation préalable. https://t.co/SPL6gLl8RU pic.twitter.com/nBUh1c5EFn — LaGazettedesComores (@Gazette_Comores) April 30, 2020

"A high-tension curfew. Due to the lack of prior awareness, security forces are imposing the curfew decreed by the President of the Republic​​​​​​​."

"At this stage of the pandemic, we cannot afford to adopt measures that could lead to social and economic drama," he added.​​​​​​​

Even so, the Assoumani administration imposed a nighttime curfew, anticipating a virus spreading in the islands.

Previously, on April 24, local authorities requested the population to reduce public and private transportation.

Once Comoros reported its first COVID-19 case, Lesotho remains as the only African country with no COVID-19 cases up to this moment.