Zimbabwe’s Former President Robert Mugabe is Dead at 95
  • Mugabe was one of the main leaders of the Zimbabwean independence process from Britain in 1980

Published 6 September 2019
Mugabe led Zimbabwe for 37 years after the country gained its independence in 1980. He would rule until November 2017 when he was ousted by a coup d'etat.

Zimbabwe's ex-President Robert Mugabe was reported dead at the age of 95, current Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa announced on his Twitter account on Friday.

 

In his tweet, President Mnangagwa declared that Mugabe was "an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten."

According to reports, Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital after health complications forced the former President to seek medical treatment. Mugabe was surrounded by his family and his wife, Grace, several international media reports said shortly after his death. The ex-president was receiving medical treatment in the Asian island-state for five months.

Mugabe’s political achievements

Mugabe’s political trajectory started with the struggle for Zimbabwe's independence against the racist regime led by a white minority in Southern Rhodesia.

In 1980, thanks to its intense activity in the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), a peace agreement was signed which transferred power to black citizens (95 percent of the country's population). Mugabe became Prime Minister and renamed his country Zimbabwe.

During his first years in office, he sought to collaborate with the People's Republic of China and encouraged British farmers to stay in the country, a decision that allowed the African country to become one of the main agricultural producers on the continent.

During his administration illiteracy was reduced below 10 percent and the country exprienced high economic growth.

In 2017, the long-time President was ousted from power after a military coup d'etat. While Mugabe was forced to resign, the ex-President was still revered in the government and considered a political icon that helped the country achieve independence. 

 

