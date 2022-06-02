Yemen's Warring Parties Reach Agreement to Extend Truce

The truce marks the first breakthrough in years to end the war in Yemen that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

Efforts exerted by the United Nations succeeded in convincing Yemen's warring sides to initially accept a proposal of extending the recent two-month nationwide truce.

Both warring sides expressed their initial agreement during their meetings with the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who suggested the extension of the truce for additional two months. Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) informed the United Nations of its agreement to renew the truce but laid down a number of conditions.

The PLC agreed to extend the truce until Aug. 2 if certain conditions were met, including opening the blocked roads and ending the Houthi siege on the strategic city of Taiz.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Rashad Al-Alimi, president of PLC, to discuss the implementation of the truce. The UN chief also made a pledge to persuade the Houthis to implement the previous terms of the truce including opening the blocked roads for Taiz and preparing for an inclusive political settlement in the country.

UN urges donations for Yemen and warns of the horrors that Yemenis might face this year at the hands of a shortage of food.



An official announcement will be issued by Grundberg in the upcoming hours to extend the UN-brokered truce in Yemen. The negotiating team of the Houthi rebel militia also expressed their leaders' initial agreement to extend the truce, which expires on June 2.

Starting April 2, the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Houthi group have been largely observing the UN-brokered two-month cease-fire despite sporadic armed confrontations.

