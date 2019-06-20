XVII Ernest Hemingway International Colloquium Starts in Cuba

An academic conference analyzing the works of writer Ernest Hemingway begins in Cuba.

The XVII Ernest Hemingway International Colloquium opened Thursday in Havana, Cuba with the contributions of dozens of researchers from Cuba and the United States.

The event is dedicated to remembering the renowned author’s time on the island.

Scholars from six countries including famous names like Roscoe Barnes, Melissa Flanagan, Douglas Laprade, Rebecca Johns, Charles Palmer, Walfrido Lopez, Carlos Peon, and Gilda Rodriguez, will be in charge of the initial conferences.

Few topics of presentation are the relationship of literature and the personal life of the American writer, its impact on social processes such as criminal trials, points of contact and divergent with other writers such as Mark Twain and John Steinbeck, humor, the influence of Havana in its texts, among other subjects.

Grisell Fraga, the executive president of the colloquium and the director of the Ernest Hemingway museum said that the event aims to promote information exchange and compare results of recent researches.

The conference is commemorating the 93 years anniversary of Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises” and the 90th anniversary of “A Farewell to Arms.” The event will conclude Sunday and will feature 30 presentations by writers from Japan, Spain, Argentina, United States, Israel, and the host country.

The concluding ceremony will also see the beginning of an exhibition named “El Arca de Hemingway" (Hemingway's Arc) and have a documentary screening “Hemingway: Between Cayo Hueso and Cuba” directed by Richard Abella.

There will be guided visits to places frequented by Hemingway as the Sloppy Joe's Bar, the Floridita, Ambos Mundos Hotel, La Bodeguita del Medio, Club Nautico Internacional de Cuba, and Finca Vigia.