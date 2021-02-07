LATAM leaders Praise Andres Arauz's Victory in Elections

"If Arauz wins, it will not only be a victory for Ecuador. It will also be a triumph for Latin American integration," Bolivia's former President Evo Morales said.

Latin American political leaders Sunday congratulated Ecuadorian candidate Andres Arauz after exit polls showed the leftist Union for Hope Alliance's nominee as the winner of the election.

"Thank you, dear Ecuador! The Citizen's Revolution has won overwhelmingly, despite the government's dirty campaigns and four years of brutal persecution and infamy," former President Rafael Correa tweeted.

"Today is our people's victory," added Correa, who supports the candidacy of the Arauz-Carlos Rabascall binomial since President Lenin Moreno's government prevented him from running for vice president.

Mexican researcher Tania Ortega joined the celebrations for Arauz's victory in Ecuador. "We are recovering Latin America with honest people committed to our peoples and organizations," she said.

"Today, the people define its destiny. If Arauz wins, it will not only be a victory for Ecuador. It will also be a triumph for Latin American integration that we gestated with Hugo Chavez, Fidel Castro, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, Nestor Kirchner, and Rafael Correa," Bolivia's former president Evo Morales tweeted. From Argentina, the National Front of Peronist Groupings (FRENAP) President Marcelo Puella also congratulated the left-wing's victory in Ecuador. "Mauricio Macri is gone from Argentina. Leftist President Luis Arce won in Bolivia. Today, Arauz won in Ecuador with a big advantage. Meanwhile, in Brazil, Lula is getting ready to return to political life," Puella tweeted. "Little by little, the Great Homeland is being reassembled. It is time to make History again," he added.