Woman Bus Driver Helps Combat Coronavirus in NW China's Ningxia

"When our health workers are making every effort for the public well-being, the best I can do is trying to be a helpful 'escort'," says the 49-year-old driver.

For 12 years, Chen Liping has been working as a bus driver for the public transport service of Yinchuan.

With a nation-wide battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic ongoing, Liping is now on a special, temporary mission: driving a commuter bus for frontline health workers who work at the Yinchuan No. 1 People's Hospital.

Liping has her body temperature measured before driving a commuter bus for frontline health workers, and cleans the bus for frontline health workers everyday.