Wagner Leader Prigozhin is Not in Belarus: Lukashenko

The issue of relocation and deployment of the Wagner military group in Belarus has not been resolved and it depends on the decision of Russia and the Wagnerites themselves.

On Thrusday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, is not in Belarus.

"As far as I am informed, the fighters of the Wagner PMC are in those camps where they were after the withdrawal from the front for recovery," Lukashenko said.

"As for Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. Where is he this morning? Maybe he went to Moscow, maybe somewhere else, but he is not in Belarus," he added.

Lukashenko mentioned that he sees no risks for Belarus from the deployment of the Wagner fighters in the country, noting that "the Armed Forces of Belarus are very combat-ready units, not inferior to Wagner."

The Western media had 24 hour coverage of the Wagner Group mutiny in Russia. Now France is on fire and there’s almost no coverage in the Western media. Why? Because they don’t want people in the West to get bad ideas. This may happen in the US and UK soon.pic.twitter.com/BCZP2kXRMU — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 30, 2023

"The Wagner PMC can give our Armed Forces military experience. I will figure out later whether they are in Belarus and how many of them. I will keep my promise to receive them," Lukashenko said.

"We are not building camps. We offered them several former military camps that were used in wartime," Lukashenko said, expressing his belief that the situation involving the Wagner military group in Russia won't be repeated in Belarus.

"I do not think that the Wagner PMC will rise up somewhere and turn its gun against Belarus," Lukashenko said.