WHO Director Calls to Restore the Use of Masks

On Tuesday, the director of the WHO urged countries to reestablish the use of masks.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the scenario of a Covid-19 trending upward globally, said that the countries' authorities should rule back face masks.

During the weekly briefing, the WHO Dr said, "the virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease.” He added that the organization has concluded that the virus remains a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern.’

He continued to say that the pandemic was “nowhere near over.” The behavior of the world cases report has dropped over 5.7 million new cases of Covid-19, which represents a 6 percent over when compared to the previous week.

On the other hand, deaths have stayed relatively flat this summer, as only over 9 800 reported have been reported during the week of July 4, 5 times below the same week last year.

The top official urged authorities to conduct their efforts on “communicating risk” to the population calling for the return of “public health social measures like masking, distancing and ventilation.”