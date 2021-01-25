Venezuelan Legislature Installs Essequibo Defense Commission

The lawmaker warned that what has been established is a sovereign, patriotic and respectful policy issued by the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro

The Venezuelan National Assembly installed this Monday the Special Commission for the Defense of Essequibo Guyana and Territorial Sovereignty, Deputy Hermann Escarrá, announced in a press conference.

Escarrrá indicated that "Venezuela is not willing to lose one more millimeter of its territory, that is not going to happen. All our efforts are directed so that our Essequibo territory is respected."

The Special Commission for the Defense of the Territory of the Essequibo Guyana of the National Assembly will develop in the consolidation of the rights and in the recommendations to be made to national and international organizations, indicated the parliamentarian.

Escarra warned that there is a sovereign, patriotic and respectful policy emanating from the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to remain in the Geneva Agreement to seek a peaceful solution and resolve the agreement.

"If the parties agree, it will be necessary to go to a judicial agreement; Venezuela proposes a direct dialogue with the immovable firmness of a people that is not willing to give up its sovereignty," he commented.

"This is not an issue of groups; it is an issue of the Venezuelan homeland; this country is not willing to lose one more millimeter of its territory. All our efforts are directed so that the territory be respected," he assured.

Escarrá stated: "We must keep to the Geneva agreement to seek a solution through direct dialogue and peaceful instruments for the resolution of this conflict."

He assured that the International Court of Justice's decision on the Essequibo is tainted and thus nullified due to a variety of procedural flaws and substantive variables.

The Commission for the Defense of the Essequibo will be formed by Deputy Herman Escarrá as President, accompanied by Earle Herrera and Timoteo Zambrano as first and second Vice Presidents.

"There is news of fishermen and sectors within Guyana that were in our geography, and our armed forces acted accordingly with firmness in respect of sovereign rights," said the deputy.

In this regard, the Venezuelan authorities have assured this Monday that the two ships from Guyana intercepted by the Navy of the Caribbean country were in Venezuelan jurisdictional waters and would have incurred in the crime of illegal fishing.