Venezuela Redistributes Lands to Campesinos in Zulia

The Venezuelan government has given land titles to small Campesino families in the municipality of Mara in the state of Zulia. It is hoped that handing these lands to those who work it will increase food production, to combat the effects of the U.S. blockade on Venezuela, which has damaged the country’s economy.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, by Luis Soteldo, President of the National Land Institute. Soteldo said that the lands were being handed over so as to help local farmers produce “Legumes and Vegetables”.

He added, "The harder the imperialist attack is, the stronger the Venezuelan people are, the people of Simón Bolívar who are going to resist this war and the next ones they intend to undertake."

In total, 6,335 hectares are being distributed to locals in Zulia, 6,200 of which are going to local Campesinos, and 135 of which is being to the Bolivarian militia, a citizens militia founded to defend the revolution.

Zulia has been host to large Chavista mobilizations. Two days after the initial attempted coup by self declared lawmaker Juan Guaido on January 23rd, President of the National Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello led a huge march in Zulia, in rejection of the coup and US intervention.