Venezuela Defends El Salvador's Ex-President, Victim of Lawfare

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expressed its solidarity with the former President of the Republic of El Salvador, Salvador Sánchez Cerén, and an important group of former officials of his government.

Sanchez Ceren and other former governments officials are militants of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) and victims of an unprecedented judicial persecution, undertaken by the Attorney General's Office of that country.

The information was made known through a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Sunday.

"Venezuela extends solidarity to former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén and rejects judicial persecution against him."

The statement highlights that these actions demonstrate that "we are facing a new case of lawfare, a strategy used in recent years by conservative groups in power to try to demobilize the organization and resistance of the peoples against neoliberalism and other forms of domination."

Likewise, the document highlights the solidarity support of President Nicolás Maduro to comrade Sánchez Cerén, one of the most relevant leaders in the political history of the Salvadoran nation.

You can read the full communiqué in Spanish here.