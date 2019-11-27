US Wars Have Killed Over 800,000 People Since 2001: Monitor

As a new report revealed, following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the wars waged by the United States have expanded to 80 countries.

A recent study conducted by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University revealed the consequences of all wars promoted by the United States in the Middle East and Asia since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2011.

The author of the study, Neta Crawford, a professor at Boston University, said the alleged intention of the wars after the attack on the Twin Towers was "to defend the United States against future terrorist threats from Al-Qaeda and organizations affiliates", so, since 2001, wars have expanded to more than 80 countries.

According to the figures in the report, the conflicts waged by the U.S. caused more than 800,000 deaths, including 335,000 civilians, and caused the displacement of some 21 million people due to the violence unleashed.

Two reports released by the Costs of War project, based at Brown University, provide a comprehensive estimate of the financial and human cost of America’s post-9/11 wars.

The authors of the text explained that the death toll could be higher if people who did not receive adequate medical attention due to the destruction of civil infrastructure were taken into account, as is currently the case with the Yemeni people, who are currently under attack by Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies, with support from the U.S.

Regarding the economic cost of these wars, the report estimates a total of $6.4 billion, of which at least one billion was used to cover the costs of aftercare and medical treatment for the U.S. military.

David Vine, a professor at the American University in Washington D.C., said he had previously pointed out in an article published by the newspaper The Hill, the possibility that the total number of deaths during the wars started in 2001 would reach the alarming figure of 3.1 million or more .

This report was published after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

The U.S., which has been a nation since 1776, has spent about 93 percent of its existence (about 222 years) fighting wars with different countries in the world.

Their most recent military operations have focused on Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, arguing that they are trying to "liberate their people and restore democracy," when in reality they have only helped to worsen their situations and paved the way for terrorist groups such as ISIS.