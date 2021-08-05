US May Require Foreign Travelers Be Vaccinated To Enter

However, the Biden administration has not yet decided whether foreign visitors to the U.S. with a Russian or Chinese COVID vaccine will be eligible for entry.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that, under a policy that would mandate vaccines for foreigners entering the country, the United States government has not yet determined if individuals who have received Russian and Chinese (and likely Cuban) COVID-19 vaccines would be eligible to enter the country.

“It’s a really great question; we’re just not at a point where the process has concluded. When it concludes, we will provide more details to everyone about what they would need to expect, and what they would require, and what they would need,” Psaki said in response to a question about whether visitors with Chinese and Russian vaccines are covered.



Tune in for a briefing with Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. https://t.co/FBRRkDH7CT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 5, 2021

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said earlier on Thursday that the vaccination requirement for foreign travelers still needs to be worked out, but he clarified that it would be a phased approach.

A spike in positive cases caused by the Delta variant has caused legislators to begin reconsidering new public health policies relating to vaccines, masks, and social distancing. Employees and contractors across the federal government, for example, have recently been asked to either provide their vaccination status or wear a mask upon returning to offices.