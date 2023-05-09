UNICEF Provides Libya With 55,000 Doses of Measles Vaccines

"...the vaccines for MR were imported into Libya during the last week..."

On Monday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that 55,000 doses of measles vaccine were supplied to Libya for the purposes of mitigating and managing the ongoing measles outbreak in the southern region of the country.

"In partnership with the Libyan Ministry of Health and the Libyan National Center for Disease Control, UNICEF Libya procured 55,000 doses of the Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine in response to the current measles outbreak in the south of Libya," said UNICEF in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

The UNICEF reports that the vaccines for MR were imported into Libya during the last week; and later conveyed to the Medical Supplement Department for execution of a nationwide immunization program.

According to the statement provided, the inoculation initiative is an integral component of a broader endeavor aimed at mitigating the measles epidemic, while also impeding its proliferation across other regions of the nation.

Tackling Measles outbreak in the #South ! @UNICEFLibya & @healthgovly procure 55,000 doses of MR vaccine to target children 9 months- 6 years old. Together, we can combat the Measles & ensure every child in Libya has access to life-saving vaccines. #ForEveryChild Vaccines�� pic.twitter.com/EwiBNRAK02 — UNICEF Libya (@UnicefLibya) May 8, 2023

Predominantly, the vaccination campaign will prioritize minors in the age range of 9 months to 6 years old.

UNICEF said in the statement that it will continue to work to improve the health and well-being of children across the country.

"It is committed to ensuring that every child in Libya has access to life-saving vaccines", the UNICEF statement reads.