UN Security Council Members Commit Against Nuclear War

China, Russia, France, the U.K., and the United States underlined their desire to work towards a "world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all."

On Monday, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a joint statement on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races.

“The People's Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities,” they stated.

Although these countries maintain that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” they also affirmed that nuclear weapons will continue to exist, although it is expected that they should only serve to deter aggression and prevent war.

“We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented. We reaffirm the importance of addressing nuclear threats and emphasize the importance of preserving and complying with our bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and commitments,” the UNSC members pointed out.

China, France, Russia, the UK, and the United States also ratified their commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Among other things, this agreement obliges the parties to carry out effective negotiations to establish a comprehensive, global disarmament treaty, which would include international monitoring mechanisms.

"We underline our desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all," the five nuclear-weapon States stressed.

"We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race," they added.