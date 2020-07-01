UN Security Council Calls For A Ceasefire Amidst COVID

A resolution was adopted to halt all the conflicts for at least 90 days.

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the midst of the New Coronavirus pandemic.

Resolution 2532 seeks for halting conflicts in order to "enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance, provisions of related services by impartial humanitarian actors, and medical evacuations."

To this effect, UNSC urged member countries to pause for at least 90 days all conflicts in which they are involved, as part of a humanitarian pause aimed to help those countries most severely affected by the pandemic to gain ground over the disease.

So far, world contagion toll is 10,802,849 positives cases with 518,921 deceases, and 5,938,954 people recovered

#UNSC ministerial-level open debate tomorrow (2 July) on pandemics & security, follows adoption today of Res 2532 for global ceasefire & 90-day humanitarian pause to fight COVID-19 @antonioguterres & @PMaurerICRC to brief. Read SCR brief on the debate: https://t.co/ZflLtqRV1a — Security Council Report (@SCRtweets) July 1, 2020

Nevertheless, UNSC stressed that military operations against the Islamic State (IS), Al-Qaida and Al-Nusra Front, along with other individuals, terrorist groups, undertakings and entities associated with those organizations are excluded from the pause.

UN secretary-general was also requested to make sure the measure gets underway, speeding up those UN system's relevant parts to accelerate their response to the pandemic to make better use of the pause.

On this regard the Council urged " UN secretary-general and member states to take all appropriate steps to protect the safety, security and health of all UN personnel in UN peace operations, while maintaining the continuity of operations."