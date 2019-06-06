UN Praises Cuba as Model for Sustainable Policies

Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Elba Rosa Perez added that despite the U.S. blockade the Cuban government will keep defending life on earth.

Cuba is a world reference for its constant efforts to preserve and take care of the environment, and for prioritizing a model of sustainable development, Consuelo Vidal-Bruce, resident coordinator of the United Nations' (U.N.) System in Cuba said on Wednesday during a visit to Santa Clara whilst celebrating World Environment Day.

The senior official praised the programs implemented on the island for the protection of natural resources, such as water, soil, coastal areas, forests and the increase of renewable sources of energy, among others, making Cuba an example to follow for other nations.

The U.N. Resident Coordinator also gave a special mention to the "Task Life" (Tarea Vida), a state-sponsored plan meant to address climate change, specially designed for the needs of the Caribbean archipelago and its specific geographical conditions.

Vidal described the plan as one of strategic importance for the present and future of the island.