UN Chief Saddened by Tragic Bridge Collapse in India

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wishes a quick recovery to those injured," said a UN spokesperson.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which killed over 130 people, his spokesperson said on Monday.

Guterres "expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wishes a quick recovery to those injured," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, in a statement.

The British-era pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening, plunging hundreds of people into the Machchhu River in Morbi town, about 241 km west of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat, local media reported.