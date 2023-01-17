UK Train Drivers To Go On Strike On February

"We have not had a wage increase since 2019, despite high inflation. It is time that companies, backed by the government perhaps, take the matter seriously," train drivers' union Secretary Whelan insisted.

On Tuesday, the ASLEF train drivers’ union announced a new strike for Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 after rejecting an offer by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) of a 4 percent wage increase for two years in a row in exchange for reforms on the way of running railways.

"The proposal was not and could not ever be acceptable. The RDG want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut," ASLEF Secretary Mick Whelan condemned. Nevertheless, he stressed that his union is willing to engage in further discussions to solve the situation.

The RDG members argued that they were disappointed that a “fair and affordable offer” was not put to the union's members, whom they asked to recognize the financial challenges the industry currently faces.

