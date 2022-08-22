UK: Monkeypox Vaccine To Dwindle Dose Size as Reserve Are Low

According to the announcement made by the UK Health Security Agency on Monday, the doses of Mokeypox vaccine offered to those eligible for the vaccination program against the virus will be smaller, as the reserves of the country is running low.

"Three NHS sites are set to begin a pilot offering eligible patients smaller but equally effective doses of the vaccine used for the UK’s monkeypox outbreak, stretching existing supplies to protect more people," said the announcement.

By Monday, a sexual health clinic in Manchester had already started to use 0.1ml instead of 0.5ml per dose, followed by two other clinics in London. According to reports, this new measurement is expected to vaccinate five times more people than planned initially.

"Adopting this tried and tested technique will help to maximize the reach of our remaining stock, including the 100,000 doses due to arrive in the country next month, potentially enabling us to offer protection for many more thousands of people," told Mary Ramsay, HSA immunization chief.

On August 9, an emergency use authorization was ruled by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration for using fractioned doses of the monkeypox vaccines. Last week the EU health regulator EMA’s emergency task force followed Washington's steps, approving the authorization for 27 EU member states.