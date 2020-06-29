US: Ex-cop Confesses To Being The "Golden State Killer"

A 74 years old former police officer Monday confessed to being the "Golden State Killer," a murderer who terrorized California back to the 1970s.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr pledged guilty as part of a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty. According to his confession, his inner personality named "Jerry" forced him to kill more than a dozen people until the moment he was captured in 1986.

"I didn't have the strength to push him out. He made me. He went with me. It was, like, in my head, I mean, he's a part of me. I didn't want to do those things. I pushed Jerry out and had a happy life. I did all those things. I destroyed all their lives. So now, I've got to pay the price," DeAngelo Jr said to police after his arrest two years ago.

The most important people at the #GoldenStateKiller hearing today are the survivors. All present, all staring directly at that zilch of a human being, and he can’t return their gaze. That’s what I’m focusing on. https://t.co/1lqZSIyt14 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 29, 2020

The killer, who was captured using DNA evidence, also used to bind the men and rape their girlfriends and wives, before stealing whatever he could find in the houses.

DeAngelo was able to evade investigators for years, as his status as a Vietnam veteran and family man managed to keep him off police radars.

In his trial, he plead guilty to 13 counts of murder and dozens of rapes, while relatives of the victims suffered a conviction process that went on for hours. In August, they will be able to face him in court.