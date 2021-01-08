    • Live
News > U.S.

Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump's Account

Published 8 January 2021 (1 hours 23 minutes ago)
Opinion

Twitter had previously temporarily halted Trump's access. 

The company justified its decision partly on the following: "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

"Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."

"However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."

The social network had deleted several tweets of the president, who had not stopped contesting the legitimacy of his electoral defeat in November and had already suspended his account for 12 hours before reactivated it on Thursday.


by teleSUR/MS
