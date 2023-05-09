Türkish President Offers To Host Sudan Peace Talks

Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Türkiye is ready to host mediation talks for peace in Sudan in case the military rivals agree to engage in comprehensive negotiations.

In a phone call with Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Erdogan said Ankara will continue together with the United Nations (UN) efforts to meet "the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people."

The Türkiye Communications Directorate reported in a statement that the president raised his "sadness and concern" over the rising casualties in Sudan, engulfed since April 15 in an armed conflict between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RPF).

In this regard, the president also addressed the need to ensure the evacuation and safety of Türkish citizens in the North African country. According to Türkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Türkiye had transferred all its employees from the embassy in Sudan.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.



The call addressed the developments in Sudan.



President Erdoğan voiced his sadness and concerns over the increase in casualties and injuries in the infighting… — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) May 9, 2023

For his part, Al-Burhan said that the Sudanese government is open to any initiative that can help alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry reported.

Despite several truce attempts and talks last Saturday between representatives of the Sudanese army and paramilitary in the Saudi city of Jeddah, fighting continues and more than 600 people have been killed in the capital Khartoum since the conflict broke out.

The World Health Organization (WHO) today reported a death toll of 604, with 5 127 injured and more than 700 000 internally displaced people.