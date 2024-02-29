Trump to Be Removed From Illinois Primary Ballot: Judge Porter

So far, judges from Colorado, Maine, and Illinois have disqualified his electoral participation.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that former President Donald Trump should be removed from the March 19 Illinois Republican primary ballot due to his role in the riot that took place at the Capitol, in Washington DC, on January 6, 2021.

Cook County Judge Tracie Porter made the ruling based on the case law surrounding the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 decision in December to remove Trump from that state's ballot based on the "insurrection clause" of the 14th Amendment.

Currently, the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the Colorado decision. Porter stayed the effect of the ruling until Friday due to an anticipated appeal by the former president's lawyers.

So far, judges from the states of Colorado, Maine, and Illinois have disqualified the participation of the former U.S. president in the primary elections.

210 January 6th defendants have said that they were specifically responding to Trump's calls when they came to DC and joined the violent attack on the Capitol.



That's a staggering number. https://t.co/eJEg21LmyE — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) February 23, 2024

“This is a historic victory. Every court or official that has addressed the merits of Trump's constitutional eligibility has determined that he was part of an insurrection after being inaugurated and is therefore ineligible for the presidency," Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, he said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Judicial decisions have highlighted that the Republican politician was related to actions whose ultimate objective was to prevent the inauguration of Joe Biden.

"The Illinois decision is symbolic because it can only be applied if the United States Supreme Court validates the Colorado decision," journalist William Reymond explained, recalling that the supreme judges heard arguments from both sides on January 8.

"The hearings clearly showed that the Supreme Court was trying to find a 'technical' solution" rather than ruling on the merits of the case," he added, noting that such a technical solution would allow Trump to remain in the presidential race.

