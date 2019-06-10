Trump Threatens to Reimpose Tariffs Against Mexico

"We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years."

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again threatened to impose tariffs against Mexico, saying that Washington has already signed a portion of the planned immigration and security pact with the country and warning that his administration would follow through with its threat if the deal was not ratified by Mexican lawmakers.

"We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the US has been asking about getting for many years," Trump tweeted, adding that the details would be revealed "in the not too distant future."

Trump vowed to move forward with the promised tariff hike unless Mexico's parliament voted to approve the deal.

Prior to Trum’s tweets, the U.S. administration announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Mexico about a border security deal aimed at curing the flow of illegal immigrants from Central America to the United States.

Under the deal, Mexico is obliged to deploy its National Guard forces throughout the country, particularly on its southern border, and work more vigorously to halt human smuggling operations. In turn, the U.S. will return asylum seekers attempting to cross the border to Mexico, where they will be held until a decision on whether or not to grant asylum is made.

Earlier this month, President Trump threatened to slap Mexico with 25 percent tariffs unless the country did its part to help quell the illegal immigration crisis. The threat led to negotiations.

On Saturday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised to cooperate with the US on the migration issue, adding that he intended to continue to build relations and cooperation with the US without "harming the country" or interfering in its internal affairs. Trump responded by saying he had "full confidence" that Mexico would do its part to resolve the border issue.

Caravans of migrants from countries in Central America began moving toward the US through Mexico last fall, with President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress calling the phenomenon a national emergency in a bid to secure funds for a border wall, one of Trump's central campaign promises in 2016.