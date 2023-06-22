Train-Truck Collision Injures 21 in Northern Czech Republic

"...19 of the train passengers were students..."

On Wednesday, police said that a passenger train and a truck collided in northern Czech Republic, injuring 21 people.

According to official reports, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) when the train with 65 passengers collided with the truck trailer carrying a digger at a level crossing in Straz nad Nisou, near the northern Czech city of Liberec.

Police reports state that "the level crossing was secured by a light warning signal without barriers."

The police commented that 19 of the train passengers were students from an elementary school. Two of them suffered "minor injuries" and were taken to the hospital.

On Twitter, the Czech Republic police said that 9 of the victims suffered moderate injuries and 12 suffered minor injuries.

Official statements show that the Czech Railways resumed traffic at the affected level crossing in the evening. According to the police, an investigation into the accident was underway.

Official data show that, earlier this month, 9 people were injured in a collision involving a train and a truck in Holesov, southeastern Czech Republic.