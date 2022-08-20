Thousands of Railway Workers On Strike in the United Kingdom

The organizers of the strike estimate that of the 20,000 transport services they offer, only about 4,300 will operate nationwide.

More than 40,000 railway workers in the United Kingdom will take part in a strike this Saturday to demand better wages and protest against job cuts.

It is estimated that only 20 percent of rail services will provide service between 06H30 and 17H30, but some routes in the interior of the country will not have any service at all.

The day of protests is in addition to the one carried out last Thursday by railway workers and the one held on Friday by London Underground workers, which affected several lines of the capital's subway.

1️⃣ Great rally at #Oxford Station for striking members of @RMTunion and @TSSAunion this Saturday morning 20 August. Terrific speeches and brilliant musical leadership from the Red Kite Singers and two folk brothers (sorry, forgot their band name). #SupportRailWorkers#RailStrike pic.twitter.com/1GOwtVkDRp — (((Geoff Taylor)))��#BLM #RefugeesWelcome he/him (@geoff2009) August 20, 2022

The rail strike is supported by the RMT union, employed in 14 rail companies, those of the TSSA union, employed in seven companies of the sector, and of Unite, a union representing various sectors, such as transport and construction.



The Railway and Maritime Transport Union (RMT) assured that the strike is a response to the "impasse" in the negotiations with the employers.

In view of this situation, union representatives warned that they will continue their protests until the government satisfies their contractual and labor demands.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said public support for the strikes is "entrenching" and the public are "right behind us" https://t.co/Nt7SbQPUPS — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) August 20, 2022

RTM also accuses the British government of pressuring transport companies not to offer better working conditions to their workers.

According to the unions, the government is demanding that railway companies not offer wage increases of more than two percent, despite the fact that inflation in the European country exceeds ten percent.