Syrian Army Opens Humanitarian Corridor For Terror Victims

The creation of the humanitarian zone is possible thanks to the recent victory in Khan Shaykhun which was formerly controlled by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a group that was affiliated to Al-Qaeda.

Following the defeat of Al-Qaeda linked jihadists in Khan Shaykhun, The Syrian Arab Army has opened a ‘humanitarian corridor’ between Idlib and Hama to allow residents to leave areas still held by foreing-backed terror groups.

Syrian state media outlet SANA reports that the town of Suran will become a ‘humanitarian corridor’ that will allow civillians in Southern Idlib and Northern Hama to flee Jihadi groups that still control those zones.

Civilians who get to Suran will be provided with food, shelter and healthcare along with other necessities.

The victory meant that Jihadists strongholds in Hama can be encircled, leaving parts of Idlib as the one of the last remaining outposts under the control of foreing-backed fighters.

Following the advances of the Syrian Army, President Bashar Al-Assad met with Russian lawmaker Dmitry Sablin on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Assad said these recent victories “prove the determination of the Syrian people and army to continue fighting terrorism until every inch of Syrian territory is liberated, despite the continuing support provided to terrorists by several Western and regional sides”

However, the Syrian Army still faces significant obstacles, namely, Israeli attacks on Syrian territory. In late July, Israeli airstrikes hit the town of Tel al-Hara near the Golan Heights. Then in early June there were two attacks on Syrian Army outposts, one of which hit a T-4 airbase near the northern city of Homs, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding two more, also destroying much of the Syrian Army's equipment at the site.