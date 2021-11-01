The Undercover Global Company Director Morales handed all the information recovered on Assange to the CIA.

Spain's Fifth Central Court of Instruction opened five criminal actions against the security company Undercover Global (UC Global) Director David Morales for illegally spying on Julian Assange at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London while the WikiLeaks founder political asylum from 2016 to 2019.

Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) hired this company to ensure the safety of Assange, whom the U.S. accuses of 17 crimes of espionage and one of computer intrusion due to WikiLeaks’ publication of the U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Far from fulfilling this task, however, Morales required his technicians to enable a live broadcast to the embassy’s camera circuit without the proper justification and make copies of the IDs of lawyers, doctors, and friends who visited Assange.

Although Morales claimed that he carried out the espionage at the request of Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Ministry. Former UC Global employees assured that he handed all the information recovered to the then U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo.

The accusations against the Spanish company and its director also stem from an email sent by Morales to his workers, to whom he told that they have gone "to the dark side."

"This evidence proves that we were at the mercy of a group of mercenaries, who contributed to the CIA plans to assassinate or kidnap Assange if Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno (2017-2021) did not immediately withdraw his political asylum," Assange’s partner Stella Moris condemned.

"It is unthinkable that the British courts approve the extradition of Assange to the United States with this evidence. The big bottom line is whether the British government was aware that there was a CIA plot to assassinate Julian," WikiLeaks Director Kristinn Hrafnsson stated.