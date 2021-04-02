Spain: Headquarters of Leftist Party Podemos Vandalized

"Far-right terrorism is not going to intimidate us... Democracy, freedom of expression, and social justice is the response to these violent people," Iglesias said.

The Podemos President Pablo Iglesias denounced an attack with explosives on this leftist party's headquarters in Cartagena city in Murcia province.

In May and September last year, the same building was vandalized and threatening graffiti with neo-Nazi symbology appeared on the walls.

"Far-right terrorism is not going to intimidate us... Democracy, freedom of expression, and social justice is the response to these violent people," Iglesias twitted.

Podemos' Regional Coordinator Javier Sanchez assured that far-right parties such as Vox and People's Party (PP) encourage these attacks with their hate messages.

"Cartagena":

Por el ataque con material explosivo a una sede de @PODEMOS en Cartagena.pic.twitter.com/GolnJ4WKbq — ¿Por qué es Tendencia en España? (con mascarilla) (@tendenciaenesp) April 2, 2021

Images of the attack against Podemos headquarters in Cartagena.

The latest attack takes place amid the party's electoral campaign ahead of local elections to take place in Madrid on May 4. It is the sixth assault on Podemos' facilities and the third one over the last year.

Podemos lawmakers informed that declarations and motions condemning violence will be presented before local parliaments and city councils.

Politicians from several coalitions condemned the assault and expressed solidarity, including Citizens party (C) President Ines Arrimadas and the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) congresswoman Adriana Lastra.