Somaliland Rejects Unification Talks With Somalia

Somaliland has its own constitution, currency and government, although its independence has not gained wide international recognition.

The Somaliland government has rejected any talks that promote the unification of Somalia and the nation with limited international recognition.

In a statement released late Sunday by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the nation expresses willingness to discuss how the two previously united countries can move forward separately.

"Any dialogue that takes place between Somaliland and Somalia will not discuss unification, but rather how the two countries can move forward separately," the statement said.

It added that "the Republic of Somaliland once again confirms to the African Union (AU) and the rest of the international community that it has no plans for dialogue on unity with Somalia."

Somaliland rejects talk of unification with Somalia after Museveni comment



This comes after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni offered to mediate between the two sides to achieve their unity, acting as a "peace facilitator."

The day before, Museveni met in Uganda with Somaliland's special envoy, Jama Musse Jama, and said that "Somalia and Somaliland should end identity politics if they want prosperity for their country."

The government of Somaliland declared its autonomy in 1991. It has its own constitution, currency and government, although its independence has not gained wide international recognition.

This region has remained largely peaceful for more than three decades, while its neighbor has been convulsed by civil war. So far, Somaliland has even better economic development and greater political stability than Somalia.